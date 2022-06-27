UTC To Host Tennessee Candidate Election Forum This Thursday

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will host a public forum for Tennessee candidates for office in 2022 at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 30.

The UTC-hosted event is part of a series of candidate forums organized on UT campuses throughout the state by the UT System in partnership with the USA TODAY Network Tennessee.

Democrat and Republican candidates for governor and Congress have been invited to participate.

The forum will take place in the Tennessee Room of the UTC University Center. The event is open to the public and admission is free, but tickets are required and may be reserved here.

Audience members will be subject to a bag check/search before access to the Tennessee Room. Parking is free and will be available in Garage 31 near the intersection of Douglas Street and Mocs Alumni Drive. See map of campus parking locations here.