Virtual Candidates Forum 2020 To Be Held July 9th Via Facebook Live

National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Chattanooga Chapter, Inc. to host Virtual Candidates Forum 2020 via Facebook Live

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Chattanooga Chapter, Inc. (NCBW) in partnership with the Hamilton County Voters Coalition (HCVC), will host a Virtual Candidates Forum for candidates vying for seats in the following offices: Tennessee Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee House of Representatives, Hamilton County Department of Education School Board, and Sessions Court.

The virtual forum will take place Thursday, July 9th from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Join us on the NCBW Facebook page: facebook.com/NCBWChattanooga.

All qualified candidates have been invited to participate. The forum will be moderated by D’Wauna Young Mann. Each candidate will be allowed to briefly share their platform. In addition, the public will be asked to submit their questions during the Facebook Live broadcast.

Neither NCBW or HCVC endorse nor do they contribute to political campaigns. The role for presenting this forum is to provide a venue where the public can be educated on candidates’ platforms.