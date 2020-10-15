Wade Hinton Plans Announces Campaign For Chattanooga Mayor

Former City Attorney, Wade Hinton, announced today that he is running for Mayor. Hinton made his announcement in front of his former elementary school on the Westside of Chattanooga.

During his announcement, Hinton focused on his deep connection to Chattanooga and the number of different roles he has held during his career.

During his remarks, Hinton focused on how Chattanooga can rebuild back stronger following the pandemic. Hinton highlighted the ways the pandemic has impacted the city from both a public health and economic perspective.

Hinton previously served as the City Attorney from 2013 to 2018, in the legal department with Volkswagen, and worked for County Mayor Claude Ramsey.

“I am running for Mayor because I believe we can build a Chattanooga where everyone has access to opportunity. I think my unique experience working in the public and private sectors makes me uniquely qualified to help our City recover and build back stronger,” said Hinton.

For more information about the campaign or about Wade, please visit www.wadehinton.com.

