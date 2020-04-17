Power Restored To 51,500 Customers, Restoration Process Continues

EPB urges caution when using generators

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 51,500 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 8,500 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers in the next 24 hours but estimates that total restoration may take until Tuesday, April 21.

One of the ways EPB is speeding up the re-construction effort for customers is by bringing in additional line crews from other utilities through mutual aid agreements. More than 1,100 utility workers from seven states are engaged in the restoration.

Generator safety tips

As EPB continues the effort, the utility urges people to avoid danger and injury when using a generator. If you’re using the type of generator that must be installed, hire a qualified electrician and be sure they install a transfer switch. This will prevent feedback loops which are dangerous for linemen and could cause damage to the electric system delaying restoration. Also, remember never to run a generator in-doors or in a garage. Learn more at Safeelectricity.org.

EPB also asks the public to please not interfere with the work utility crews are doing and to maintain a social distance of at least six feet along with following other CDC guidelines. We also urge people to please stay away from damaged areas.

“It’s human nature to be curious, but people don’t realize that travelling to these damaged areas is preventing people from getting their power back on,” said Summerlin. “They are clogging up traffic and making it hard for utility crews to get where they need to go. They’re also preventing the residents who have already lost so much from being able to get out of their neighborhoods to get food and other necessities.”

There are still places in the Chattanooga area that have lines down and electrical equipment on the ground as well that could still be energized because our utility crews haven’t been able to reach those areas yet,” said Summerlin.

Each day EPB is working to get power back on to the most people possible in the shortest amount of time. Once we get the power back on, we can restore other services.

“The storm caused catastrophic damage to a large amount of EPB equipment in the eastern part of Hamilton County. So, we’re having to do reconstruction in addition to restoration work,” said Summerlin. “This is causing the My EPB app to malfunction in some cases and it may take some time for EPB to restore internet and TV services for some customers after power is restored.”

Customers with questions are encouraged to go to EPB.com for the latest information including an outage map. Customer service representatives are also available by phone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 423-648-1372.

Now that Hamilton County Schools are back in session, we want to remind the community about our free EPB Quick Connect WiFi hotspots at 25 locations around the county as well. Those locations can be found at epbquickconnect.com. Two locations are damaged from the storm, and EPB will work to get those back up and running after other services are restored.