Power Restored To More Than 50,000 Since Sunday, Restoration Process Continues

Remaining re-construction requires more than 50 miles of new power lines

In the days since tornadoes and severe weather destroyed homes and leveled a large portion of the local electric system, about 51,500 EPB customers have had their power restored. Thanks to assistance from utilities from across eight states, EPB has mobilized more than 1,100 utility workers to aid in the restoration. Efforts to date include re-energizing three substations that were taken off-line by the storm as well as re-constructing scores of poles and hanging many miles of new power lines.

Unfortunately, some of the heaviest work is yet to come in the effort to restore approximately 8,500 EPB customers who remain without power.

“Some areas are so damaged, we’re having to remove piles of lumber 4 to 5 feet high before we can even see where a new utility pole will go,” said David Wade, president & CEO of EPB. “We’re still assessing many areas, but according to our initial estimates, we will have to re-construct at least 400 more utility poles and string more than 50 miles of new power lines that will extend over about 13 miles of area to complete the restoration. All of that is in addition to what we’ve already done to restore power to customers over the last five days.”

Generator Safety Tips

As EPB continues the effort, the utility urges people to avoid danger and injury when using a generator. If you’re using the type of generator that must be installed, be sure to hire a qualified electrician and make sure they install a transfer switch. This will prevent feedback loops which are dangerous for linemen and could cause damage to the electric system delaying restoration. Also, please remember to never run a generator indoors or in a garage. Learn more at safeelectricity.org.

Questions about the myEPB App

EPB is receiving reports that the myEPB app may show that power is restored when it is not. Most of these issues arise from catastrophic damage to the fiber optic lines and equipment the app relies on to provide individualized information about the power status at your home. In addition, there may be multiple points of repair that need to be done between the power source and a customer’s home. In some cases, these problems will cause a false restoration reading when one layer of repair is completed but others are still necessary. If customers are experiencing this issue, please use the “Report an Outage” feature in the myEPB app to notify us of the need to identify the additional repairs necessary to restore your home. EPB has also created an FAQ for how to resolve some other issues customers report.

Repair of Fiber Optic Services

As of Friday, April 17, about 8,000 EPB Fiber Optics customers are experiencing an outage in services. Many of these customers are also experiencing an electric outage. Unfortunately, fiber optic services are not always restored at the same time as electric services. When fiber lines and equipment are damaged, they have to be repaired after utility poles have been re-constructed and electric lines and equipment have been replaced.

In the parts of the community that experienced less catastrophic damage, EPB Fiber Optics is typically able to restore internet and other services within a day or two of the return of electric power, but in the more heavily damaged areas, repairing fiber optics services may take up to four to five days after electric service is restored.

Customers with questions are encouraged to go to EPB.com for the latest information including an outage map. Customer service representatives are also available by phone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 423-648-1372.

We also want to remind the community about our free EPB Quick Connect WiFi hotspots at 25 locations around the county. Those locations can be found at epbquickconnect.com. Two locations are damaged from the storm, and EPB will work to get those back up and running after other services are restored.