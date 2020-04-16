Public Works Updates Debris Removal Guidelines

As families and communities impacted by Sunday’s tornado are in the midst of sorting through debris and cleanup efforts, there are specific guidelines from FEMA to expedite the debris removal process.

Debris separation should be compiled in six separate categories -- electronics, large appliances, hazardous waste, vegetative debris, construction debris, and household garbage -- household garbage should be in the City of Chattanooga Garbage and Recycle bins. If there is no container present, please call 311 at (423) 643-6311 to request a garbage or recycling container.

Additionally, the debris should be placed on the curbside and not block the roadway. Please note that placing debris near or on trees, poles, or other structures makes removal difficult, this includes fire hydrants and meters.

Please ensure that brush is not commingled with any other material or debris. An attached graphic includes a breakdown of the items to be included in each category.

Due to the recent tornado that has impacted the East Brainerd area of our City, we will continue to focus our staff and resources to those affected most. Garbage collection and recycling collection will continue to run as normal, unless prohibited access. Delays can be expected in delivery and replacement of garbage and recycling containers for the affected areas in town. We will resume the operation of delivery and replacement in the coming days as passage and placement of containers has increased accessibility.

We ask for the cooperation of all City of Chattanooga residents during this difficult time. The Department of Public Works is working tirelessly, along with other organizations, to address the severely affected areas and do whatever is necessary to help.

We ask that residents, who are able, to utilize the City’s other amenities. Some of these include, the Wood Recycling Center, Refuse Collection and Recycling Collection Centers and Household Hazardous Waste Facility.

Additionally, effective today, the Wood Recycling Center located at 4063 North Hawthorne Street will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. due to the recent tornadoes that have impacted our area.

The Wood Recycling Center recycles organic yard waste which is collected at the curbside by city collection crews, contractors, and homeowners. Wood waste from trees and trimmings as well as leaves may be disposed of at the Wood Recycling Center at a standard rate for non-city residents and businesses.

Citizens may call 311 for any additional questions. If you or someone you know are in need of emergency assistance please call 911.