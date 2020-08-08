Registration is Monday for School-age Child Care

School Age Child Care for Hamilton County Schools will begin on Wednesday, August 12th. This information will provide registration details and a listing of 14 of the regular 35 sites that have space available and will provide all-day care during times the district may be in Phase 2.

The registration fee for participation in the School Age Child Care Program will be $10 for each child. The family’s account with the School Age Child Care Program of Hamilton County Schools will be required to have a zero balance before a child’s registration can be completed. Balances can be paid on the day set for SACC registration or you can make payments on the SACC parent portal.

School Age Child Care Registration will be held on Monday, August 10th. Registrations will be accepted at the Child Care entrance locations at each of the 35 schools regularly providing the service. Registration times are from 6:00 AM – 9:00 AM & 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM.

School Age Child Care will operate as follows:

Phase 3 – Before & After Care at all 35 sites as normal.

Phase 2 – Before & After Care at all 35 sites as normal, plus limited availability for all-day care at 14 of the sites.

Safe Start, Great Start beginning of school schedule - Before & After Care at all 35 sites as normal, plus limited availability for all-day care at 14 of the sites.

List of 35 Sites

The 14 sites with limited all-day care in Phase 2 and during Safe Start, Great Start

Allen Elementary

Battle Elementary

Big Ridge Elementary

East Ridge Elementary

Hixson Elementary

Lookout Valley Elementary

Middle Valley Elementary

Nolan Elementary

North Hamilton County Elementary

Ooltewah Elementary

Red Bank Elementary

Wallace A. Smith Elementary

Soddy Elementary

Westview Elementary

Child Care Rates 20-21

AM Only - $5.00

PM Only - $7.00

Half Days - $10.00

Full Day - $17.00 (see below for details)

*½ Price Sibling Discount Applies to all rates

Full Day Rates – If you get a seat for full-day child care, you are required to pay for all 3 days of child care regardless of whether your child attends or not.

If we have more families sign up for all-day care during Phase 2 than we have slots available, it may become necessary to conduct a lottery.

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!