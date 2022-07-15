A Conversation With Ooltewah Head Football Coach James 'Goose' Manning

The 2022 high school football season is right around the corner and with that ESPN Chattanooga radio host Greg Larnerd is inviting a different high school football coach on his show each week.

This week he talked to the young second-year head coach for the Ooltewah Owls James 'Goose' Manning.

Q: Where does the nickname 'Goose' come from?

A: So, when I was born, a flock of geese flew over the hospital and my granddad was outside and said, "Hey, let's call him Goose!" Sort of like the natives used to do with naming a child after something that happened at birth. It started off as a joke as my dad and my granddaddy used to call me that and my pops used to call me that. Then a newspaper or somebody heard my dad yelling it at a football game and then they printed it in the papers 'Goose Manning'. From then on there was no getting away from it and it just took off from there... so, I just started to embrace it.

Q: Do the kids call you Goose or coach Manning?

A: Coach some of them. So, they're pretty understanding. They're supposed to call me Coach Manning. The problem is I've had cousins that have been here when I was a teacher, and they'll call me Goose. So, like, the other kids are here. My cousins are out of here now. So, it's starting to get more Coach Manning and not so much Goose, but some of those kids that I've known for 10-15 years before I was Coach Manning, that's a hard habit to break. But they're pretty good about calling me Coach Manning. And like I said, I always tell the parents when I introduce myself, I'm like, hey, I'm James Manning. I'm Goose. All that other stuff yelling on Friday night, I'll answer, whatever.

Q: What sort of happened last year as you've gotten a lot of time now to sort of reflect back on 2021?

A: Yes. We obviously had a lot of diversity, part of it being that I didn't get the job until this time last year. I've only been a head coach for 365 days. I got the job over the dead period and then had to wait for me to get obviously I knew him because I wasn't very far gone since I was helping Coach Chandler at Tyner, but I've just been doing it for a couple of weeks, so I knew them all. But I still had to install an offense and kind of not necessarily install the defense, but they were going against the different looks, but they had to kind of install everything on the run. I mean, that first day after the dead period, we had one practice, and then we had a seven on seven the next day...I always say it was like drinking water out of a fire hose right from the jump.

Q: How do you self scout or self evaluate yourself as a coach after every season?

A: I'm still trying to figure out what my process is...Luckily I've been apart of some really good programs as a player but also as an assistant coach and at the end of the season I gave every player an exit interview sheet and I tried to meet with everybody one-on-one...I told them, there's a part on there about me and to be pretty critical of me because I'm trying to learn but in reality I'm trying to evaluate every day.

Q: Talk to us about the team you have for this season here in year two heading into 2022.