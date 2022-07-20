A Conversation With UTC Head Soccer Coach Gavin McKinney

This week, ESPN Chattanooga radio host Greg Larnerd had a conversation with UTC Mocs head soccer coach Gavin McKinney on the upcoming season, his soccer journey, and much more...

Q: You guys didn't have to season you were hoping to have last year at just 6-11-3, talk to us about what happened?

A: It was a bit of a drop off coming off of a strong 2020 season where we had the best season in program history, top three finish, made the conference semi-finals, and were beaten 1-0 by Furman in that semi-final... We graduated an All-Conference center-forward, an All-Conference central-defender, and a few other key pieces in that season... So, we just didn't hit the levels we needed to last season, we had to deal with some injuries, and then not good form from us... We just had some inconsistency's; some good performances throw into that season as well...

Q: Seems like you guys were in a lot of games last season but struggled to score goals, is that something you're looking into readdressing and reassessing heading into this season?

A: Yeah, we struggled for goals last season... Throughout my time here I don't think we've ever been a team that's explosive from an attacking standpoint, but we've always been really, really organized defensively... We think we've got some good attacking players coming in for us this season and some who have improved throughout last spring/summer...

Q: Talk to us a bit about the makeup of your team coming into this season.

A: We typically like to have our squad around 25 but we'll be at closer to 30 this fall. We've got a ton of new players, we've got 10 coming in, seven were signed in that early signing period, and then we've made a couple of late additions. So, we think all of the incoming players are definitely going to push for positions, we've got seven of them here on campus right now taking summer classes and working out with our strength coach so they're going to be ready for Aug. 2nd. And then the returning players we felt worked extremely hard this past spring...

Q: Is the transfer portal as prevalent in soccer as it is in other college sports?

A: It 100% is. Of the incoming players all of them are going to be freshman but we have one transfer from Mississippi State coming in from Iceland we think she'll be a good player for us, and the other ones are young players. Like most young players coming in here to college they were the best players at their high schools and the best players on their club team. Now they're in this environment where things can change on them...

Q: Do all of your girls go out and play for teams over the summer?

A: We always recommend that they go out and play because they finish up here with us at the end of April and then we don't have them again until August... Unlike other sports like football or basketball the NCAA allows for some coachable hours during the offseason but unfortunately, we get zero so we're able to do nothing with them for that long period of time... We always believe that three months without playing is a long time... This summer we had five playing with the Red Wolves, two playing with CFC, and then we had a couple playing for the clubs in Nashville.

Q: Get into your schedule for the upcoming season, how do you think it played out?

A: The non-conference is always difficult, and we set it up that way so we can be ready for SoCon play. We've got a team in our league who's won the last eight regular season titles in Samford. So, if you want to have success come SoCon play you have to have tested yourself in that non-conference schedule. I don't like to look too far ahead so I'm really focusing on that first training day with the kids on August 2nd and maybe that first preseason game against MTSU.