Applications Open For Computer Basics, Teacher Edition Tech Goes Home Skills Courses

Hamilton County residents can benefit from free computer skills courses through Tech Goes Home Chattanooga’s newest round of open classes.

Community classes for Computer Basics will begin May 25, while Teacher Edition courses – which focus on learning platforms, STEM-related technology, and resources for the classroom – start the first week of June.

Additional opportunities for both course options will be available again in July.

“I’ve never had real training in many of the programs, [I] just knew the basics from trial and error,” said Melanie Atchley, a TGH CHA program graduate. “I learned so many tips.”

TGH CHA is The Enterprise Center's digital inclusion and literacy program for residents in Hamilton County, and around the region and state. Since 2014, more than 6,000 residents have attended a Tech Goes Home course.

“The number of participants speaks for itself,” said Tech Goes Home Program Director Sammy Lowdermilk. “As many of us take so much access to technology for granted, it’s important to remember how many people have not had these opportunities; that’s why this programming is such a critical piece of addressing the digital divide.”

Through partnerships with schools, public libraries, churches, nonprofits and other organizations across the county, TGH CHA offers free courses designed to help residents develop skills and habits required for smart technology and internet use.

Participants receive fifteen hours of classroom training to help them understand why the internet is relevant in their daily lives, have the option to purchase a new Chromebook or tablet for only $50 (upon completion of the course) and receive assistance in obtaining access to low-cost home internet.

Class sizes are limited and registration is required. For more information or to apply for the free classes, you can call 423-521-2071 or visit www.techgoeshomecha.org.