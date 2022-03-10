ArtsBuild Announces Hamilton County High School Art Competition

ArtsBuild announces the Hamilton County High School Art Competition, developed in partnership with Stove Works.

Any high school student in Hamilton County is invited to submit an artwork responding to the theme "Metamorphosis: Loss and Grace." The student artwork submissions will be judged by a jury panel with representatives from ArtsBuild, Stove Works, Hamilton County Schools, and Hamilton County Government.

The 20-25 submissions with the highest scores will be on display at the Hamilton County Courthouse from mid-June 2022 until June 2023.

The current participants in Stove Works’ Teen Curators program will curate the show. High school artists throughout Hamilton County who would like to participate are asked to share work that speaks to personal or collective experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic. What have we let go or lost? What have we gained through this time of change?

Students should complete the Artist Application at https://forms.gle/uSJrrQvosGLaas5P7 .

. The application includes a Parent/Guardian Permission Form that must be signed by the student's parent or guardian.

The deadline to submit the competition application is Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

Those artists selected to be in the exhibit at the Hamilton County Courthouse will be contacted about how and when to deliver their artwork. Cash awards will be given to the students selected as First Place ($100), Second Place ($75), and Third Place ($50).

For questions, contact Amy Lowdermilk, Programs Manager, at amy@artsbuild.com or Jules Jackson, Programs Assistant, at jules@artsbuild.com.