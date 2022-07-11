ArtsBuild Requests Donations Of Art Supplies For Hamilton County Students

ArtsBuild is coordinating an Art Supply Drive for Hamilton County Schools’ Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 6. Last year, approximately 3,000 students in grades K-12 and their families attended the annual Back to School Bash at First Tennessee Pavilion.

ArtsBuild will be giving away art supplies at the event on August 6, where students receive free backpacks and school supplies from community partners. Opportunities to engage and learn with the arts in school are an essential component of a well-rounded education, adding positive benefits to school culture, and individual social and personal development.

Items requested for donation include Crayola crayons and colored pencils, Elmer’s glue, and blunt end 5” scissors. (Please note that Crayola brand products are preferred by art teachers.)

An Amazon Donation Wishlist has been created. To access the items on the wish list, you will need to sign into your Amazon account. Items purchased through the wish list will be sent directly to ArtsBuild. Alternately, supplies can be purchased anywhere and dropped off at ArtsBuild (301 E. 11th St., Second Floor, Chattanooga 37403) during business hours (9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday) prior to August 6th.

“The importance of the arts in child development goes so much further than the application of color to paper," says Kelly Shimel, Fine Arts Coordinator for Hamilton County Schools. "Through experience in the arts, children are developing skills that will carry them through the rest of their educational career and lives. The immediate benefits are often readily apparent in the joyful expressions and concentration on learners' faces as they move through the creative process."

She adds, "But the underlying benefits of motor skills and language development, decision-making and social emotional connections have long-reaching effects on every child. Partnerships with entities such as ArtsBuild help ensure equity and access to quality art supplies for EVERY child. The art supply drive will directly impact the students of Hamilton County, providing materials to our students and supporting the arts education of all our students.”

Supporting arts education in Hamilton County is an important aspect of ArtsBuild’s mission. To learn more about our arts education programs, like Imagine! and other county-wide initiatives, please visit ArtsBuild.com/arts-education.