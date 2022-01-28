ArtsBuild Seeks Candidates For Opportunity Fellows Program

The ArtsBuild Opportunity Fellows program places college juniors, seniors, or recent graduates in a 10-week, part-time (10 hours per week) paid work experience with a local arts organization from mid-May through July 2022.

The program also includes professional development, networking, and community engagement experiences. The work experiences are provided in cooperation with our grant-funded arts organizations, our Community Arts Partners. This is an in-person work opportunity.

ArtsBuild is seeking innovators and forward thinkers as participants in the fellowship program who share in ArtsBuild’s mission to build a stronger community through the arts. Candidates should possess strong communication skills, a willingness to learn, and a desire to work with others in a collaborative setting.

Fellows will receive a $1,500 stipend from ArtsBuild for the duration of the program. Women, people with disabilities, BIPOC and members of other under-represented groups are encouraged to apply.

ArtsBuild will begin accepting applications for Opportunity Fellows on Friday, February 4, 2022. Applications will be accepted until 3:00 p.m. EST on Friday, March 4, 2022.For more information about the program please visit https://artsbuild.com/programs.

Beginning Friday, February 4, candidates will be able to submit their application through an active link to a Google Form at https://artsbuild.com/programs.

For questions, contact Amy Lowdermilk, Programs Manager at (615) 631-3593 or email amy@artsbuild.com.

The ArtsBuild Opportunity Fellows program is made possible by generous support from Unum and the Nancy Lackey Community Education Fund.