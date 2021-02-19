Beacon Academy, Whitwell High School Recognized With Award Of Excellence

Volunteer Tennessee’s Award of Excellence program recently recognized nine schools from across the state for their outstanding commitment to service. The 2020 Award of Excellence honorees were celebrated during a virtual recognition ceremony at the 2021 Virtual Tennessee Conference on Volunteerism and Service-Learning on February 8.

“By putting an emphasis on service, schools give students invaluable learning experiences, while also tackling critical needs. We are proud to be able to recognize the Award of Excellence schools for engaging their staff and students in service efforts that benefit the students and local communities alike,” said Volunteer Tennessee Executive Director, Jim Snell.

Among the nine schools honored include two local schools, Beacon Academy in Collegedale and Whitwell High School in Whitwell.

To be considered for the Award of Excellence, schools complete an application and submit a letter from a school administrator indicating their commitment to service. Awarded schools must provide insight on student service, faculty involvement and community impact as a result of volunteer or service-learning activities. Critical areas of focus are food security, mentorship of school aged children, and homelessness, though all focus areas were eligible and encouraged to apply.

Volunteer Tennessee’s board of commissioners launched the School Award of Excellence program in 2017 to provide annual recognition for K-12 schools engaged in exemplary service, service-learning, and volunteerism. The purpose of this recognition is to promote youth engagement in the improvement of their local communities.

More information on the Award of Excellence Program and a recording of the virtual recognition ceremony is available on Volunteer Tennessee’s website www.volunteertennessee.net.

Volunteer Tennessee is the 25-member bipartisan citizen board appointed by the Governor to oversee AmeriCorps and service-learning programs and to advance volunteerism and citizen service to solve community problems in the Volunteer State.

