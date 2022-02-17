Black History Month Celebration Continues At Chattanooga State

As a continuing part of the Bond Arts and Culture Series, Chattanooga State will present “From History to Hip-Hop,” featuring teaching artist Jonathan Blanchard on Monday, February 21, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the C.C. Bond Humanities Auditorium.

Immediately following the event, a post-performance discussion will take place. The event also will be live streamed via YouTube at https://youtu.be/Wfe5_8Iflpk.

Mr. Blanchard’s interactive concert/talk, chronicles the evolution of American music from field songs to hip-hop, exploring all the elements that make up hip-hop. The “Masters of Turntablism,” presentation explores the roots of hip-hop music and culture from the 1970s to the present day.

While participants will be introduced to hip-hop’s original creators and its main elements, they also will learn about the key aspects of rap songs, from sampling to similes, as well as being introduced to the hip-hop culture, hip-hop artists, graffiti art and the electrifying dance style called b-boyin’, rappers, innovative DJs, and revolutionary visual artists.

Jonathan Blanchard received his B.S. Degree in Commercial Music and M.S. Degree in Music Education from Tennessee State University and is a Lincoln Center Teaching Artist. Blanchard believes that “any tool that can assist a student in learning must be used”.

And in that vein, he has dedicated two decades to using art as a primary tool in the matriculation of students all over Tennessee. Blanchard has provided workshops for teachers, residencies, arts integration concerts, and lectures for over 15 years.

“The goal has always been, to educate, entertain, and to spark independent thought.” With music, theatre, history, social studies, and a full band in tow, Blanchard intends on doing just that.

For more information about this free event, contact Bond Series Committee Chair Stracee Jones, stracee.jones@chattanoogastate.edu or call (423) 697-2409.