Chattanooga Public Library Receives $5,000 Award From Thompson Foundation

The Thompson Foundation recently presented the Chattanooga Public Library with a $5,000 grant award that will support the Library’s efforts to provide STEAM education to middle school-aged children.

Sharon Law, Tennessee Area Manager for Thompson Engineering, presented the funding to the Library on October 4, 2021. “We want students to be excited about STEAM careers, so we welcome opportunities to partner with organizations that engage students in STEAM learning in fun, meaningful ways," said Law. "We're looking forward to assisting the library in its STEAMtastic Thompson Tuesdays program and helping these middle school students open their minds to engineering concepts."

Thompson Foundation, the philanthropic fund of Thompson Engineering, has been committed to supporting STEAM education and other fields of service since 2003. Earlier this year, Thompson reached a major milestone, the $1 million mark in giving!

Michael Watson, Director of Library Development, is looking forward to the future of this partnership. “The Chattanooga Public Library has always sought out new ways to incorporate science and technology into its programs. When Thompson heard about our children’s programs, they committed to furthering our mission to support lifelong learning.”

To learn more about the Library’s programs, visit their YouTube channel chattlibrary.tv. More information about the Library, how to get a library card, and reopening plans can be found at chattlibrary.org.