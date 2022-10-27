Chattanooga State's Construction Career Center Opening On Target For October 28

With more than 40 percent of the U.S. construction workforce expected to retire over the next decade, the Construction Career Center project will help to address the labor shortage in the construction industry locally through training for up to 160 high school students and 40 adult students each year.

The Construction Career Center (CCC), a collaborative project between the Associated General Contractors of East Tennessee, the City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, Hamilton County Schools, and Chattanooga State Community College, has been moving full steam ahead since earlier this year. The CCC, located in the Avondale neighborhood on Roanoke Avenue, is slated to open October 28.

Since August, CCC classes have been held at Chattanooga State Community College while awaiting the completion of the new school. Dual enrollment students from East Ridge High School and the Howard School recently had the opportunity to work on Chattanooga State’s tiny house to help build their skills.

The community is invited to the grand opening of the Construction Career Center on October 28 at 9:00 a.m. For more information, contact the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) at (423) 697-4433.