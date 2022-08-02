Chattanooga State All Inclusive Registration Resort Day Set For This Saturday

Chattanooga State’s popular Registration Resort Day has returned for a second year scheduled for Saturday, August 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the main campus, 4501 Amnicola Highway, here in Chattanooga.

Dr. Kisha Thomas, director of Recruiting, pointed out that the all-inclusive day combines fun, activities, music, tours, information, assistance, food, and more. “This year, we’ve added a bounce house to provide enjoyment for families with children while the adults are taking care of ChattState business,” shared Dr. Thomas.

The Belonging Center, a new resource center developed for dialogue, diversity and inclusion, empowerment, care, and trust, will host organizations from the Chattanooga community to provide information and support for students’ external needs to be successful.

In addition, participants can explore the many ChattState resources, such as help with food or housing, transportation, tutoring, childcare, legal, counseling, veterans, and careers. Also learn more about opportunities for massages, dental care, haircuts, fitness fun, and technology support.

As the countdown begins to the first day of classes on August 15, find out about Chattanooga State’s course offerings and choose the mode of learning that is the best fit for your learning style. Choices include in-person, online, or 7-week classes – where every week includes a 3-day weekend!

Make plans to attend this fun and informative event. Reservations are not required, drop by anytime between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. for more information, call Chattanooga State’s Office if Recruiting and Orientation at (423) 697-2689.