Chattanooga State Announces New Construction-Related Courses

The Economic and Workforce Development Division at Chattanooga State Community College announces a series of construction-related courses for individuals wanting to gain educational knowledge for this varied field.

Successful construction companies are built upon a foundation of accurate estimation that allows for accurate scheduling, smooth execution, predictable profits, and satisfied clients. The two-day Estimating course will be held June 29-30 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day.

The popular Limited Residential Contractor Licensing Course (LRC) will be offered virtually on two subsequent Fridays and Saturdays during the months of June and July. Each 32-hour course will help interested individuals make the transition to a fully licensed contractor. Participants will learn how to read blueprints, build to specifications, and adhere to codes and regulations. Choose from June 17/18 to June 24/25 or July 22/23 to July 29/30.

A comprehensive curriculum is provided through the Heavy Equipment Operators training to provide students with all aspects of earth-moving heavy equipment operations and procedures to ensure safety. The program uses the latest equipment and follows specific OSHA safety standards and manufacturer’s requirements. The NCCER curriculum in the classroom is reinforced with hands-on application sessions in the field. This course begins August 22 and runs Monday through Friday until September 30.

The National Electric Code Training (NEC) is for individuals needing various types of electrical licenses such as electricians I, II, and III, plant electrician, master plant electrician, journeyman, residential journeyman, sign journeyman or IBEW certification. Participants will study electrical essentials and the comprehensive study of electrical calculations using a step-by-step approach. The course is 12 sessions in length on Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 12 to August 18, and the course will be held at the Kimball Site.

Ready to prep for an exam? Once individuals have completed the Tennessee Residential Contractor License course, they may choose to attend a two-day seminar to prep for the exam. Also offered are a Tennessee Residential, Commercial, Industrial Contractor License exam prep and a Tennessee Residential/Small Commercial Contractor License exam prep. All three Contractor Licensing exam preps are offered live and online on July 8 and 9.

For more information about any construction-related courses, call the Economic and Community Development Office at (423) 697-3100 or register online.