Chattanooga State Announces Heavy Equipment Operators Training

Chattanooga State’s Economic & Workforce Development Division is offering a high-quality Heavy Equipment Operator Training program with expert instruction and hands-on experience, certified by the National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER).

Beginning May 16, 2022, this six-week comprehensive curriculum will provide students with all aspects of earth-moving heavy equipment operations and procedures to ensure safety.

The program uses the latest equipment and follows specific OSHA safety standards and manufacturer’s requirements. The NCCER curriculum in the classroom is reinforced with hands-on application sessions in the field.

Students will need to provide steel toe boots and Carhartt or equivalent coveralls.

Chattanooga State will provide work gloves, safety glasses, ear protection, a hard hat and all required books. Participants must be 18 years of age or older, have a high school diploma or GED, and be able to pass a drug screen and background check that will take place during the first week of class.

Participants must complete at least 220 of the total 240 hours of classroom and laboratory time, pass all written examinations in the NCCER curriculum, and demonstrate competence, as defined by the curriculum, on each piece of heavy equipment.

Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Acct (WOIA) funding is available. Please call the American Job Center at 423.894.5354 for information.

Call the Economic & Workforce Development Division at 423.697.3328 with questions.