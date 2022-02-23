Chattanooga State Announces New Summer Camps For Kids

The sounds of excitement can be heard throughout the campus during the summer months when Chattanooga State’s Economic & Workforce Development Division open their summer camp programs for kids.

Children can’t wait to get to camp to explore their interests with new friends who have similar ones, while parents will rest easy knowing that the day was well spent and that their child’s interests were sparked creatively.

This summer promises camp themes to thrill children between the ages of eight to sixteen. Some of the choices include several RoboThink Camps:

Video Game Design and Robotics will see kids building two- to three video games per day, building robots, and participating in a friendly competition called Robot Rumbles.

Robotics and Coding allow kids to learn in a more hands-on fashion since participants don’t just look at a screen, but actually see the results of their coding, providing spacial awareness and critical thinking skills.

Rumble Robots are battling every day at camp. Participants will customize their bots to improve its performance and earn bragging rights during friendly competitions, while instructors sneak in a little learning time for lessons on motors, gears, axles, and more.

Perhaps your child is more interested in the areas of arts and humanities. Look no further, Chattanooga State has that too!

Musical Theater Camp gives you the opportunity to register your child to participate in one-of-a-kind musical production of The Lion King.

Or would your child prefer a more behind the scenes technical adventure?

Filmmaking Camp brings a little bit of Hollywood to Chattanooga State. Participants will work on a film set, write, and pitch story ideas, draw storyboards and do their own video editing as they complete a short narrative film and documentary.

Broadcasting Camp is for those kids who like to tell stories, explain difficult things, or would like to stream gaming activities. Campers will produce and film a newscast, shoot news stories, commentate video games on Twitch, and produce their own vlog.

For a full listing about all Chattanooga State Teen Enrichment and Youth Summer Camps offered this summer, email EWD@chattanoogastate.edu or call 423.697.3100.