Chattanooga State Celebrates National First Generation College Student Day

Chattanooga State Community College welcomes thousands of students to its campus each semester, and nearly one in four identify as first generation college students.

On Tuesday, November 8, ChattState will offer a day-long celebration of First Gen students during National First Generation College Student Day. The events are open to all students, employees, and the public.

To kick off the day, join us for Coffee and Conversation with a panel discussion of the personal college experiences from local leaders, some who are first generation alumni. Co-moderated by Dr. Nancy Schurr and Nancy Patterson, the event will be held in the Omni Building Room 124 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Next, enjoy a First Gen Support Services Student Panel discussion with current students and professionals from the Student Support Center. This event will be moderated by Amanda Jordan, will meet in the IMC Library Mobile Classroom from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., and be available live stream at Tiger.fyi/firstgen.

Wrapping up the day will be a First Gen & Friends Mix & Mingle casual networking event with booths that focus on university transfer programs and career options from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the CETAS Building Room 107. Attendees may visit with representatives from Bryan College, Lee University, ETSU, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, the Chattanooga State Alumni Association, Career Services and more.

Making the First Generation Celebration possible are sponsors First Horizon Foundation, Morning Pointe Senior Living, Hoar Construction, EPB, Tiffanie & Michael Robinson, Julie Davis/Roundtable Advisors, BarberMcMurry Architects, Chattanooga Area Schools Federal Credit Union, Marilyn & DeWayne McCamish, DDS; Elder’s Ace Hardware, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and MBI Companies, Inc.

For more information about the First Generation Celebration, please visit chattanoogastate.edu/firstgen.