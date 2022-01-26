Chattanooga State To Kick Off Black History Month With 2nd Annual Black History Seminar

As a continuing part of the Bond Arts and Culture Series, Chattanooga State Community College will present its 2nd Annual Black History Seminar on Tuesday, February 1, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. ET via Zoom.

“How to Speak Up – From Bystander to Participant,” will be presented by Dr. Felysha Jenkins, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program manager for basic sciences at Vanderbilt University. Jenkins will address how to intervene when a person says an unkind word to another person or when a person has made inappropriate statements that left you unable to respond on your own behalf.

Using the RAVEN method, Dr. Jenkins will provide strategies and tools to help you speak effectively on your behalf or on the behalf of another.

Although registration is required, the seminar is free and open to the public. Register online at https://chattstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GEduBoODSISlkLiC_PgTNw.

Felysha Jenkins was born in Chattanooga, TN to the late Samuel B. Jenkins and Ms. Carolyn Y. Jenkins. She obtained her undergraduate degree in psychology from the University of the South in Sewanee, TN. While an undergraduate student, she took an interest in African American studies and has followed that interest.

Following graduation, she worked as a human resources representative for Dana Corporation until deciding to return to school to pursue her graduate degree. She enrolled at Wake Forest University in Winston Salem, NC and earned her master’s degree in psychology. Felysha continued her education at North Carolina State University in the area of Psychology in the Public Interest.

Felysha has always held an interest in addressing the inequities faced by African Americans and women. She was able to combine her interests with her dissertation by examining the conditions of African American women in STEM.

For more information about this free event, contact Bond Series Committee Chair Stracee Jones, stracee.jones@chattanoogastate.edu or call (423) 697-2409.