Chattanooga State’s TCAT To Present A Unique Hair Showcase

If you are interested in seeing some of the latest hairstyles for women and men, look no further.

Upcoming graduates enrolled in Chattanooga State’s Cosmetology and Barbering programs will present a Hair Showcase on Monday, February 28 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the C.C. Bond Humanities Auditorium on the main campus at 4501 Amnicola Highway.

In a collaboration between Chattanooga State’s Student Life department and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT), cosmetology and barbering students had the opportunity to visit hair shops to observe and learn from local hair professionals.

“They will take learned knowledge and apply those skills during the hair showcase,” stated Ivory Roberts, interim director, Student Life. “It’s a chance for students to show off their talents in a creative manner.”

The event is free and open to the public. Budding stylists are invited to attend the showcase to see new trends and learn more about Chattanooga State’s Cosmetology and Barbering programs. Local shop owners can use this public opportunity to view the skills being learned by students in these programs, possibly with an eye for future job openings.

According to the Bureau of Labor statistics, more than 85,000 openings for barbers, hairstylists and cosmetologists are projected each year. This occupation is projected to grow 19% through 2030.

Night Cosmetology instructor Michelle Benton said that students are very excited to showcase what they have learned not only in class but from hair professionals they visited.

Chattanooga State also offers a number of Dual Enrollment cosmetology programs at area high schools that include Bradley Central, Howard, Brainerd, Sequoyah, McMinn Central and McMinn County. Students from these schools are invited to attend.

For more information about this exciting community event, contact Ivory Roberts, 423.697.2482, or email ivory.roberts@chattanoogastate.edu.