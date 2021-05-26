Chattanooga YMCA Provides School Meals At No Charge For Children

YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga will be serving meals at no charge to children 18 and younger again this year as part of its Summer Feeding Program, operated out of both the North Georgia Community & J.A. Henry Community YMCAs.   

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved waivers for local school divisions and other federal meal program sponsors to implement the Summer Food Service Program to provide meals to children in the community free of charge through December 31, 2021. The waivers support access to nutritious meals while minimizing exposure to COVID-19.

Meals are available to all children including those learning in-person or virtually and regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

Meals will be provided, on a first come, first served basis.

More information on both programs can also be found on our social media channels:

  • Facebook: @ymcanorthga
  • Instagram: @chattfoodfun

