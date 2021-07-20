Dr. Nakia Towns Named Interim Superintendent Of Hamilton County Schools

The Hamilton County School Board has voted to appoint Dr. Nakia Towns as Interim Superintendent. Dr. Towns currently serves as Deputy Superintendent and has served in the district since 2018.

During this time she has given invaluable leadership and direction in progress towards the Future Ready 2023 strategic plan, COVID-19 response, and school reopening plans. With Dr. Towns now serving as interim superintendent, HCS looks forward to the start of the 2021-22 school year and continuing to provide excellent educational opportunities for the students and families of Hamilton County Schools.

"As a Board, we are thankful to have District leaders with the expertise and experience to step into the interim superintendent role as we work to identify the next leader of Hamilton County Schools," said Board Chairman, Joe Wingate.

Outgoing superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson concurred, "Dr. Towns has been instrumental in our district’s growth over the last three years. I’m confident in her ability to lead our district through this transition and to continue our progress toward brighter futures for all children.”

"It is an honor and a privilege to be named Interim Superintendent of Hamilton County Schools," Dr. Nakia Towns said in a statement. "I look forward to extending the outstanding work of Dr. Bryan Johnson and wish him the best as he departs from the district on August 17th. Moreover, I'm excited about helping HCS to transition to a new permanent superintendent in the near future."

"We have a tremendously talented senior leadership team, educators, and staff who have made HCS the fastest improving district in Tennessee. We will continue to strive for excellence in service to families across Hamilton County.My top priority is to ensure a smooth transition for our families as we prepare to return to school in less than a month. We are on track to open on time with all students on campus for learning on August 12th. I know our teachers, bus drivers, nutrition workers and so many other HCS staff are excited to welcome students back to school."

"I want to thank the Board of Education as well as our community for their unwavering support of public education throughout these unprecedented times. Our commitment as a district remains the same – that all children thrive and experience a future without limits."