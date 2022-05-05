EPB, TVA Partner To Present $36,000 In STEM Grants To Chattanooga Area Schools.

The Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with EPB and Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated (a TVA retiree organization), have awarded $36,000 in STEM grants to 11 schools in the Chattanooga area.

This year, TVA awarded $1 million in grants to 223 schools across TVA’s seven state service territory impacting more than 106,000 students to fund science, technology, engineering and math education.

“TVA is committed to supporting STEM education to help develop today’s students into tomorrow’s engineers, scientists and IT professionals,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “It’s inspiring to be able to contribute to the innovators of the next generation.”

The competitive STEM grant program, operated in partnership with the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network and Battelle, received more than 336 grant applications this year. Teachers could apply for up to $5,000, and preference was given to grant applications that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development and community problem-solving as well as pandemic related projects.

Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences won a $5,000 grant students will use for several design projects.

“Our students will redesign a current space for underserved families so it is more equitable, accessible, and efficient,” said Jennifer Mitchell, CSAS teacher. “Students will complete sketches and a 3D model of the design while learning about architecture, construction and engineering and how STEM has an impact on a community.”

East Hamilton Middle won a $5,000 grant to create a podcast lab.

“The Pod Squad hopes to create a new niche for students and to develop and expand our program to reach all students by utilizing the knowledge and equipment for classroom activities in the future,” said Melissa Colvin, East Hamilton Middle teacher. “We hope to offer a new opportunity for students to utilize technology to make their voices heard that will also benefit them in high school and their chosen college and career paths.”

Soddy Daisy Middle won a $5,000 grant to teach students to code and fly drones.

“The students will learn about careers that involve drones, have a visit from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office about how drones are used in police work, have a visit from a former Air Force drone pilot and will practice coding skills to fly drones,” said Rhonda Taylor, Soddy Daisy Middle VW eLab Specialist.

Westview Elementary won $5,000 to purchase 3D printers which will help solve a challenge for the school.

“Our younger students have a hard time remembering their lunch numbers. So we’re going to create student ID bracelets with the 3D printers,” said Jennifer Turner, Westview Elementary teacher. “The goal is to help the lunch lines move more quickly which will give the students more time to eat as well as make our lunchtime more efficient for both students and educators alike.”

The other awards this year include:

Lakeview Middle won a $5,000 grant to buy a laser cutter and a 3D resin printer.

Ridgeland High won a $3,500 grant for their Robotics team which has qualified for the world championship in Dallas in May.

STEM School Chattanooga won a $3,500 grant for their chemistry lab.

Lookout Valley Elementary won a $2,500 grant to buy 3D printers.

Tyner Academy won a $2,500 grant to start a “Girls who Code” chapter.

Hamilton County Schools won a $2,500 grant to help teach students science through a cooking class with a mobile kitchen.

Hamilton County Schools also won a $1,500 grant to create Fast Forward Career Kits to help teach 3rd-5th graders about skills taught at Hamilton County’s Future Ready Institutes so students will be ready to choose a middle/high school that focuses on an area of interest.

“EPB is proud to partner with TVA to present this funding to schools that support hands-on activities and programs that help students develop 21st century skills that can apply to real-world problem solving,” said Scottie Summerlin with EPB. “These grants will open doors to high quality, rewarding jobs for our students, and will help introduce them to STEM subjects from a young age.”

Since 2018, TVA and BVI have awarded nearly $2 million in STEM grants to support local education. A full list of grant recipients, and information on how to apply for a future STEM grant can be found at www.tvastem.com.