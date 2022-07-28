Former Classmates Of Sania Khan Create A Memorial Scholarship To Honor Her Memory

Days after Chattanooga native, Sania Khan, was tragically killed by her ex-husband in Chicago, former classmates developed a memorial scholarship in her memory.

After recoiling from and continuing to process this traumatic news, friends of Sania, concluded that the best way to honor Sania’s memory would be to develop a memorial scholarship in her name.

During Sania's life, she led by example. She was a role-model to everyone she met. She shattered social norms in many ways. Sania empowered women by not being afraid to be who she was. She was too strong of an energy to put herself in a box. She didn't follow the status quo. She was a rebel, and a force to be reckoned with. She wasn't afraid of ruffling any feathers while being who she was. She was a freethinker.

Former classmates of Sania and co-advisors to the Sania Khan Memorial Scholarship, James R. Cummins and Cora-Leigh O’Neal, reflect on their decision to develop the fund and who it would benefit:

“Sania was whip-smart, wise, and kind to everyone. Her passion and thirst for life were palatable to anyone who came in contact with her. Sania studied Psychology and Women Studies at UTC- although her passion always was photography. We thought the best way to remember her with a scholarship was to have one based off her passion.”

One of Sania's former teachers, Carmen Veller, remembered Sania as, "a beacon to many communities.". She further states, "CSAS is grieving mightily as we remember our beautiful, brilliant, and curious girl! It is no surprise to those of us who taught her that she spent her life recording the beauty in others' lives; her talent has always been celebrating the joy and radiance of others."

In the spirit of Sania, the Sania Khan Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a female graduate of Chattanooga School for Arts & Sciences (CSAS), with a minimum high-school GPA of 3.5, and a desire to further her education in fine arts through the UT system.

Contribute to the Sania Khan Memorial Scholarship fund here: generositytrust.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=2041

Donors can choose a one-time or monthly donation.

A statement from Sania’s friends: "Due to the nature of Sania's passing, we, her friends, feel that an announcement of this nature would not be complete without mentioning resources for those who are victims of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a victim or potential victim of domestic violence, please reach out for help from the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or by texting 'START' to 88788."

Additionally, they would like to mention the organization Sakhi for South Asian Women, who assist those suffering from or who are survivors of domestic violence. This movement is committed to serving survivors through a combination of efforts including-but not limited to-direct services, advocacy, organizing, housing and technical assistance, and community outreach. Their helpline can be reached Monday-Friday from 10 am-10 pm at 212-868-6741 or by text at 305-204-1809.