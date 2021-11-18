GivingTuesday At Chattanooga State To Benefit Workforce Training Scholarship

GivingTuesday is built upon the simple idea of a day to do good and will be celebrated this year on November 30.

When millions of people across the world come together and participate in this generosity movement, it creates everlasting change. The Chattanooga State Foundation is excited to participate for the fifth year in a row!

All gifts given to Chattanooga State Foundation’s Workforce Training Scholarship between now and December 1 will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $3,000, by an anonymous donor. Make your gift today at chattanoogastate.edu/donate.

The Workforce Training Scholarship provides financial assistance for adult students pursuing career enhancing non-credit course work offered through the Division of Economic & Workforce Development that leads to a nationally recognized certification, credential or licensure. Noncredit courses are not eligible for traditional financial aid, and this scholarship is intended for adults with a financial need that are either unemployed or underemployed.

Some of the short-term programs eligible for the Workforce Training Scholarship include:

Intro to Welding, American Welding Society Certified Welder (AWS CW)

Certified Production Technician (CPT)

Google IT Support Professional Certificate

National Electric Code license (NEC)

Commercial Driver’s License Class B (CDL-B)

Limited Residential Contractor License

These credentials not only increase the work-ready skills necessary for employment, these are often stackable credentials that can lead to technical certificates and diplomas offered by Chattanooga State’s TCAT and/or undergraduate degrees and certificates—further increasing the earning potential for participants.

Workforce Training Scholars may be selected as part of the Chattanooga State Skill Up program which provides wages while students learn, although this is not a requirement to receiving the scholarship.