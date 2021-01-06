Hamilton County Schools Continue Remote Learning Schedule

Due to the current Phase Tracker level of 1.03% based on local COVID-19 trend data, all schools will continue a remote learning schedule Jan. 11 through Jan. 15.

Over the past two days, Hamilton County has averaged almost 500 new cases per day. Staff will also continue to work remotely but can request access to their school building through their administrators if needed.

School-Age Child Care (SACC) will operate a limited number of school sites listed on our website.

As a reminder, today is the first day of the spring semester, and all schools will follow a remote learning schedule.

We are hopeful we will be able to welcome our students back on campus soon, but the district is also committed to protecting the health and safety of our students and staff.

As a reminder, please continue to follow the healthy behaviors outlined in our HCS SAFE Pledge to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

We will share the schedule for the week of Jan. 18-22 on Tuesday, Jan. 12, and continue to communicate every Tuesday for the following week’s learning model.

To view the latest Phase Tracker, visit www.hcde.org/reentryplan.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!