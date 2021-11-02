Hamilton County Schools Hosts Teacher Recruitment Event

Hamilton County Schools will host a virtual Fall Teacher Recruitment Event on Tuesday, November 9th, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. to find outstanding teacher candidates.

Candidates will be able to provide their resumes to principals, network, and interview with principals from a variety of schools for Spring 2022 positions and the 2022-2023 school year. In addition, they will learn more about benefits, HCS total rewards, new teacher induction, and teacher licensure requirements.

Professional dress is requested as this is a “camera-on” event. Candidates must pre-register for the event here.

“At HCS, we are building bright futures for all our students, and teachers are essential in ensuring that all children thrive. We are excited about the opportunity for candidates from across the country to engage with our principals virtually,” said Penny Murray, Chief Talent Officer. “HCS is constantly seeking top talent as teachers are the most important school-based factor for student success. We are committed to helping our current teachers grow and develop in their own careers while providing a competitive salary and total rewards package.”

HCS employs over 3,000 certified teachers. With nearly 75 schools located in urban, rural, and suburban areas, there are opportunities for teachers across all part of Hamilton County. .

HCS supports new teachers through New Teacher Academy, school and district based New Teacher Network, mentor teachers, ongoing professional learning, and multiple leadership pathways for experienced teachers.

Teaching candidates can apply for open certified positions prior to the event at www.hcde.org/careers.