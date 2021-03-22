Hamilton County Schools Launches New Monthly Podcast

Hamilton County Schools announced today the launch of its new monthly podcast, Extra Credit, which will connect the community with what’s going on at HCS and answer listeners’ most pressing questions.

The first episode features Dr. Bryan Johnson and will rotate in teachers, staff, students, parents, community partners, and more. The podcast is around 15 minutes long and will release toward the end of each month. Listeners can send any questions they’re interested in having discussed to communications@hcde.org.

To listen and subscribe, visit linktr.ee/hamiltoncountyschools or go to www.hcde.org and click “Listen to our Podcast” at the top.  

