Hamilton County Schools Make Masks Optional For Students And Staff

On Monday, Interim Hamilton County School Superintendent Dr. Nakia Towns announced that effective immediately, Hamilton County Schools will make masks optional for all students and staff.

"HCS prioritizes the health and wellness of our entire school community, and we continue to navigate our response to the pandemic with the goal of maintaining safe learning environments in person and on campus," Dr. Towns explained.

During the height of the Delta variant this fall, Hamilton County saw the highest 7-day moving average of new daily cases reach 366 COVID cases. Since then, there has been a continuous and now rapid decline in cases. As of November 4th, the current 7-day average was 41 cases. Active student cases in the district reached a high of 946 cases on September 2nd, but are now down to 60 active cases as of Friday.

"We are also encouraged by vaccination trends in our community. We are happy to note that 51% of Hamilton County residents are fully vaccinated, with 46% of 12 to 15-year-olds at least partially vaccinated," Dr. Towns noted. "71% of our staff have received at least one dose. And as of this week, vaccinations are now approved for all school aged children, starting with 5-year-olds."

In light of local COVID-19 trends as well as the availability of the vaccine for all students, HCS decided to make masks optional for all HCS students and staff . This decision also reflects recent legislation that restricts districts from imposing mask mandates when COVID-19 cases are below the statutory guidance, which is true in Hamilton County at this time.

HCS continues to encourage parental discretion with regard to health decisions including the decision to wear masks. They will welcome students and staff on our campuses with or without masks.

"We look forward to establishing a new normal post-pandemic and ensuring that all of our students, families and staff have a joyous and affirming experience as we head into the holiday season," Dr. Towns concluded. "Thank you for your continued support of our efforts to maintain a safe and healthy learning environment. We are Hamilton."