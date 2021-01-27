Hamilton County Schools Moving To Phase 2 Attendance For K-5 Students

Due to the current Phase Tracker level of 0.73% based on local COVID-19 trend data for the five-day average, Hamilton County Schools will follow the Phase 2 schedule Feb 1 through Feb. 5. Please be aware there have been some changes to the original Phase 2 schedule.

Based on the feedback of medical professionals, today the district announced several updates to its phased reopening plan including adding 4th and 5th grade to the K-3 Phase 2 schedule beginning Feb. 1. All K-5 students will attend school in person four days a week during the week of Feb. 1. Wednesday will be a remote learning day.

Grades 6-12 will follow an A/B hybrid schedule and attend school in person two days per week during the week of Feb. 1.

Future Phase Updates

If the district remains in Phase 2 the week of Feb. 8, grades 6-8 will be added to the four days per week in-person Phase 2 schedule going forward, based on the guidance of medical professionals.

Grades 9-12 will remain on the A/B hybrid schedule during Phase 2. The district will officially announce the phase for the week of Feb. 8 next Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The School Reopening Task Force will be actively reviewing the situation in the coming weeks, and will consider additional adjustments to our reopening plan as needed, including a five-day week for K-5 during Phase 2.

See the full list of phase updates below.

