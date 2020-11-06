Hamilton County Schools Rate As Some Of The Best In The State

Four high schools in Hamilton County Schools are in the top 40 best high schools in Tennessee in the Niche ratings of 2021 Best Schools in America, and the district’s schools dominated area rankings of public schools.

The Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts (CCA) is ranked in the top 20 public high schools in Tennessee, coming in at #17 in the Niche review. Close behind CCA in the high school division is the Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences Upper (CSAS) at #24, STEM School Chattanooga at #33, and Signal Mountain High School at #37.

The high school rankings compared the public high schools in Tennessee. The recognized schools ranked in the top 40 high schools all received grades of A or A-. The scores were due to the high ratings of each school’s outstanding teachers, college prep offerings, diversity, health and safety, and academics.

Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts also performed well in the top middle school rankings in the state, coming in at #18. Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences also ranked among the state’s best middle schools at #30.

Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts was rated the #7 magnet school in Tennessee. Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences Upper School came in at #9 in the state’s best magnets, followed by STEM School Chattanooga at #10.

Locally, Hamilton County Schools dominated school rankings for the area that included surrounding counties in Tennessee and North Georgia. Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts was the top high school in the area, with Hamilton County taking the top four spots and six of the top ten.

Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences was listed at #2, STEM School Chattanooga #3, and Signal Mountain Middle/High at #4. East Hamilton School at #7 and Collegiate High at Chattanooga State at #9. CCA, CSAS, Signal Mountain Middle/High, and Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (CSLA) were the top four middle schools.

They were joined in the top ten by Normal Park Museum Magnet School at #7 and East Hamilton Middle School at #9. Loftis Middle (13) and Hunter Middle (16) were in the top 20.

Hamilton County Schools also dominated the top twenty-five for elementary schools. Apison Elementary was the #2 rated elementary school in the area. CSLA, #4, Normal Park Museum Magnet, #6, Wallace A Smith, #7, Thrasher Elementary, #8, Lookout Mountain Elementary, #9, and Nolan Elementary, #10. Westview Elementary #11, McConnell Elementary #15, Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences #21, and North Hamilton Elementary #25.

Niche is a website that ranks schools, companies, and neighborhoods across the United States. You can search the organization’s website for the top picks by state or county to get more specific results.

The website gives letter grades to schools based on academics, food, administration, college prep offerings, health and safety, clubs and activities, and more. Niche calculates the grades by gathering data and reviews, analyzing the categories, and considering user insights.

