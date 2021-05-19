Hamilton County Schools Receives $2M Grant For Innovative High School Models Program

The Tennessee Department of Education announced Hamilton County Schools has been awarded a two-million dollar grant as part of the Innovative High School Models program.

The goal of the new Innovative High School Models program is to encourage strong, strategic and innovative partnerships between Tennessee public school districts, postsecondary education institutions and local employers to reimagine how to prepare students for success after high school.

“Future readiness is the foundation of our entire strategic plan,” said Blake Freeman, K-12 Academics Officer for Hamilton County Schools. “I’m excited we can continue to build on that foundation and provide our students a variety of opportunities to thrive in life after school.”

HCS and Chattanooga State Community College will create a MicroCollege program at three high schools to provide a core set of introductory college courses during high school and offer a supportive environment in which students can earn dual credit toward their high school diploma and introductory college courses.

The pilot schools for MicroColleges include East Ridge High School, Hixson High School, and the Howard School.

“Chattanooga State is pleased to partner with HCS to develop MicroColleges in order to provide early postsecondary opportunities to more students,” said Dr. Rebecca Ashford, President of Chattanooga State Community College. “By offering a robust selection of courses leading to certification and degrees, this initiative will provide greater access to college courses for more students.”

In addition to the MicroCollege program, HCS, in partnership with STEM School Chattanooga, Chattanooga State Community College and the Global Center for Digital Innovation, will develop a Micro-Credentialing Program to establish early postsecondary opportunities as well as career and technical pathways through work completed in Hamilton County’s network of digital fabrication eLabs.

Micro-credentialing empowers students to pursue postsecondary opportunities in rapidly emerging workforce needs and create new pathways to success in innovation.

