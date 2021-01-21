Hamilton County Schools To Continue Remote Learning Through Jan. 29th

Due to the current Phase Tracker level of 1.02% based on local COVID-19 trend data for the five-day average, all schools will continue a remote learning schedule Jan. 25 through Jan. 29. Today’s active case count was at 3,096 cases versus the peak on Jan. 11 of 4,717 active cases.

The Hamilton County School Board engaged in a discussion about school reopening at last night's agenda session, and will continue that discussion at tomorrow's board meeting with an anticipated decision on reopening. This decision could impact the schedule for next week, and if needed, the district will provide another update on Friday.

We are encouraged by the steady decline in the number of active cases and new cases over the last week, and our hope is this trend continues so we can welcome students back on campus soon. Please do your part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community including washing your hands, wearing a face covering, keeping distance when possible, and staying home when you are sick.

Staff will work remotely but can request access to their school building through their administrators if needed. School-Age Child Care (SACC) will operate a limited number of school sites listed on our website.

We will share the schedule for the week of Feb. 1-4 on Tuesday, Jan. 26, and continue to communicate every Tuesday for the following week’s learning model. To view the latest Phase Tracker, visit www.hcde.org/reentryplan.

