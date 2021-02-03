Hamilton County Schools To Follow Phase 2 Schedule Next Week

Due to the current Phase Tracker level of 0.52% based on local COVID-19 trend data for the five-day average, Hamilton County Schools will follow the Phase 2 schedule Feb 8 through Feb. 12. The Phase 2 schedule will now include grades 6-8 attending school four days a week.

Students in grades K-8 will attend school in person four days a week. Wednesday will be a remote learning day.

Grades 9-12 will follow an A/B hybrid schedule and attend school in person two days per week.

HCS at Home students will continue to follow a full-time remote learning schedule.

Given the current trends and data regarding COVID-19, we expect to return to five days a week for K-5 as soon as the week of Feb. 15. We will continue to heed the advice of medical doctors, seek input from the reopening task force, and monitor public health data as we work to return to five days a week on campus learning for all grade levels. We encourage everyone to remain vigilant in practicing healthy behaviors to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

We will share the schedule for the week of Feb. 15-19 on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and continue to communicate every Tuesday for the following week’s learning model. To view the latest Phase Tracker, visit www.hcde.org/reentryplan.

