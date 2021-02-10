Hamilton County Schools To Follow Phase 3 Schedule Next Week

by

Due to the current Phase Tracker level of 0.43% based on local COVID-19 trend data for the five-day average, Hamilton County Schools will follow the Phase 3 schedule Feb 15 through Feb. 19. 

  • K-12 students will attend school in person five days a week. Please note: Schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, for Presidents' Day.
  • HCS at Home students will continue to follow a full-time remote learning schedule.

We are thrilled to be able to welcome back our in-person students five days a week. It is imperative that we remain vigilant to continue the decline of COVID-19 spread in our community. Please remember to follow the healthy behaviors outlined in the HCS SAFE Pledge including wearing a mask, washing your hands, and keeping distance when possible.

We will share the schedule for the week of Feb. 22-26 on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and continue to communicate every Tuesday for the following week’s learning model. To view the latest Phase Tracker, visit www.hcde.org/reentryplan.

