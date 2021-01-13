Hamilton County Schools To Remain On Remote Schedule Through Jan. 22

Due to the current Phase Tracker level of 1.20% based on local COVID-19 trend data, all schools will continue a remote learning schedule Jan. 19 through Jan. 22. (Please note: Schools will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, for MLK Day).

Over the past two days, Hamilton County has averaged more than 400 new cases per day. The COVID-19 numbers in our community dictate our school schedule, and we hope to be able to welcome students back on campus soon.

Please do your part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community including washing your hands, wearing a face covering, keeping distance when possible, and staying home when you are sick.

Staff will work remotely but can request access to their school building through their administrators if needed. School-Age Child Care (SACC) will operate a limited number of school sites listed on our website.

We will share the schedule for the week of Jan. 25-29 on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and continue to communicate every Tuesday for the following week’s learning model.

To view the latest Phase Tracker, visit www.hcde.org/reentryplan.

