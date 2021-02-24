Hamilton County Schools Will Follow The Phase 3 Schedule March 1-5

Due to the current Phase Tracker level of 0.32% based on local COVID-19 trend data for the five-day average, Hamilton County Schools will follow the Phase 3 schedule March 1 through March 5.

K-12 students will attend school in person five days a week.

HCS at Home students will continue to follow a full-time remote learning schedule.

We are thrilled Hamilton County Schools employees are now eligible for vaccination. We anticipate that due to the increased access to voluntary vaccinations for our teachers and our collective commitment to the SAFE Pledge, we will be able to retire the Phase Tracker around mid-March and make school-specific decisions related to COVID-19 case data. The district will share more information in the coming weeks.

We will share the schedule for the week of March 8-12 on Tuesday, March 2, and continue to communicate every Tuesday for the following week’s learning model. To view the latest Phase Tracker, visit www.hcde.org/reentryplan.

