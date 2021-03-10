Due to the current Phase Tracker level of 0.24% based on local COVID-19 trend data for the five-day average, Hamilton County Schools will follow the Phase 3 schedule March 15 through 19.

K-12 students will attend school in person five days a week.

HCS at Home students will continue to follow a full-time remote learning schedule.

Due to the increased access to voluntary vaccinations for our staff and our collective commitment to the SAFE Pledge, we are transitioning away from the Phase Tracker and today marks the last weekly schedule update.

Going forward, grades K-12 will attend school in person five days a week, and HCS at Home students will continue on a full-time remote schedule. The district will continue to make school-specific decisions related to COVID-19 case data, and maintain rigorous health and safety standards including requiring masks in schools.

