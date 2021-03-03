Hamilton County Students To Continue Attending School In Person

Due to the current Phase Tracker level of 0.30% based on local COVID-19 trend data for the five-day average, Hamilton County Schools will follow the Phase 3 schedule March 8 through March 12.

K-12 students will attend school in person five days a week.

HCS at Home students will continue to follow a full-time remote learning schedule.

Based on our current employee vaccination schedule, we anticipate 100% of our employees will have access to the vaccine by March 15. Due to the increased access to voluntary vaccinations for our staff and our collective commitment to the SAFE Pledge, we will transition away from the Phase Tracker the week of March 15 and no longer share a weekly district schedule update. March 15 also marks the beginning of the fourth and final quarter of the 2020-2021 school year, and we are thrilled to be able to return to a level of normalcy with our school schedule to finish out the year.

Going forward, grades K-12 will attend school in person five days a week, and HCS at Home students will continue on a full-time remote schedule. The district will continue to make school-specific decisions related to COVID-19 case data, and maintain rigorous health and safety standards including requiring masks in schools.

We will share the schedule for the week of March 15-19 on Tuesday, March 9. This will be the last weekly schedule update from the district. To view the latest Phase Tracker, visit www.hcde.org/reentryplan.

