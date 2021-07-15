Health Department Hosts Back-To-School Vaccination And Birth Certificate Events

The Hamilton County Health Department invites families of school-age children to participate in back-to-school vaccination and birth certificate events at the Health Department beginning Monday, July 19th through Friday, August 13th. No appointment is necessary.

“Routine childhood vaccinations are an important way to ensure that your child and community remain healthy and protected against serious diseases, like measles and whooping cough,” says Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “We encourage parents to make sure children are up to date on routinely recommended vaccines and take advantage of our back-to-school events.”

What: Back-to-School Childhood Vaccination and Birth Certificate Events

Where: Hamilton County Health Department, 921 East 3rd St., Chattanooga, TN

When: Weekdays: July 19th through August 13th from 8:00AM – 4:00PM

*Special Saturday Events: July 31st and August 7th from 8:00AM-12:00PM

Who: School-age children and their parents/custodians are invited to participate.

Services Offered

Tennessee Immunization Forms

Birth Certificates

Required school vaccinations

For a full list of vaccinations required by age group, visit the TN Department of Health’s website .

. Kindergartners, seventh graders, and students new to Hamilton County Schools are due for a new vaccine series; however, Health Department nurses are available to bring each child up to date on their vaccine requirements.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for all guests 12 and up.

Details

No appointment is necessary.

Free parking is available in the garage across the street from Erlanger’s Emergency Department. Please bring your parking ticket into the Health Department and ask staff to validate it.

For the safety of Health Department staff and clients, masks and social distancing measures are required inside the building.

Bilingual staff are available.

Usual Health Department charges apply, including sliding fee schedule based on income.

Call the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383 if you have any questions.

Parents/legal guardians are asked to bring the following documentation:

Current valid ID. If ID is expired, provide two pieces of mail with current name and address.

Custody papers (If applicable)

Health insurance card (If applicable)

Proof of child wellness physical (if applicable and/or required by the school).

If child is new to Hamilton County Schools, parents/legal guardians are asked to bring their child’s immunization record.

Current Services

Parents/guardians who wish to start the childhood immunization process prior to the walk-in events are invited to make an appointment over the phone. Please call 423-209-8050. No appointment is necessary for the birth certificate/vital records department.

For more information, call the COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383.