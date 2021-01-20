Live Learning Shows For Pre-K Through 2nd Grade Students

Hamilton County Schools has partnered with WTCI to provide a live learning show featuring HCS educators on Thursday, January 21 and Friday, January 22.

HCS will lead a live learning show for Pre-K through 2nd grade students on Thursday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on the local PBS channel. HCS teachers will broadcast live from the WTCI studio teaching math, reading, PE, music, and more.

While there are targeted lessons for specific age ranges, all students in any of the related age groups are welcome to join for the entire three hours of programming.

Lessons for Pre-K through Kindergarten are from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

Lessons for 1st grade are from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Lessons for 2nd grade are from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Families can tune into PBS on WTCI and the specific channel for that varies based on your cable provider.

For EPB customers, go to channel 304

For antenna customers, go to 45.2

For Comcast customers, contact them for channel information

