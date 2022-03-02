Local High School Student Selected As Girls Inc National Scholar

Lovelei Pulliam, a member of Girls Inc. of Chattanooga and Senior at Chattanooga High School-Center for Creative Arts, has been chosen as a 2022 Girls Inc. National Scholar and awarded a $5,000.00 Girls Inc. Lucile Miller Wright scholarship.

She was selected for her outstanding academic achievements, community service work, and dedication to the Girls Inc. mission of inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Pulliam is one of 27 Girls Inc. National High School Scholars selected in 2021 from across the United States and Canada.

Lovelei has been an active Girls Inc. participant since she was in Kindergarten and as a High School student, she has participated in programs such as IMPACT and SHE: She Can and She Will. Lovelei's accomplishments are many; National Junior Honor Society, National Honor Society, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Delta Academy/G.E.M.S. Participant.

Lovelei has volunteered at the McKamey Animal Shelter and Chattanooga Zoo as she wants to become a veterinarian.

"Lovelei and I started this Girls Inc. journey together. It's been an honor to watch her grow up and attend Girls Inc. programming over the last twelve years. She is the epitome of a strong, smart and bold girl and I couldn't think of anyone more deserving to represent Girls Inc. of Chattanooga as a national scholar. " said Girls Inc. CEO, Toccora Johnson-Petersen

The Girls Inc. Lucile Miller Wright Scholarship program was created in 1992, when the female pilot and long-time supporter gave a bequest for scholarships for young women. Over $7 million in Girls Inc. scholarships have made post-secondary education more accessible to high school women and has inspired them to succeed in school and consider a broad range of career possibilities.