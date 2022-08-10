Local Nonprofit Hopes To Help Families Through School Supply Drive

Reach One Teach One Uca will hold a school supply fundraiser on August 13 at Washington Hills Recreation, located at 4628 Oakwood Dr.

U.S. inflation is at a four-decade high, jumping 9.1% in June and parents are seeing increased prices of classroom supplies. In preparation for the fall school semester, Executive Director Reginald Yearby is asking the community for donations of school uniforms, backpacks, paper, binders, folders, pens and pencils, and crayons.

The public is encouraged to drop off physical and monetary donations from 10:00 a.m. until noon on August 13. Donations are also being accepted at Calvary Church of the Nazarene from now until the event.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices for educational books and supplies are 2.56% higher in 2022 versus 2021. In other words, education supplies costing $100 in 2021 now cost $102.56 in 2022 for an equivalent purchase. Reach One Teach One Uca is asking for the community’s help to ease the financial burden on parents. The nonprofit is an Early Intervention Program for children ages five to 14.

Executive Director Reginald Yearby says it’s important for all children to have access to the same resources. “My concern is that a parent is going to have to decide between bills and school supplies. Cost of school supplies should not be an obstacle in the way of our children learning. Everyone should have access to education,” said Yearby.

Shanta Price is a parent of four who participated in the “Back to School Bash” last year. She says most of the children in this program can’t afford basic school supplies. “Some minorities go to school with nothing, so how can we expect them to get the same education as those who go with the right tools? Students need book bags to carry their school items and school supplies to complete their homework,” said Price. This year’s school bash is a family-friendly event and will have music and bounce houses.

Reach One Teach One Uca has partnered with EPB, Cricket, Brainerd Baptist Church, Silverdale Baptist Church, Access Point, and the Calvary Church of the Nazarene for the fifth annual “Back to School Bash.”

If you are interested in partnering or donating, contact Reginald Yearby at 423-260-2309