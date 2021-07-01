Mobile Learning Labs Bring The Classroom To The Community

The first-ever Hamilton County Schools Mobile Learning Lab made its maiden voyage this week as teachers led interactive lessons outside East Ridge Elementary School.

The HCS Mobile Learning Labs provide a community outreach service offering a variety of academic support and enrichment to currently enrolled K-5 students in the areas of math, science, literacy and the arts.

Jennifer Defur and Rita Schubert, two HCS educators who work with English language learners, led around 25 students from the Missionary Ridge community in literacy and art activities across three learning stations.

“Learning happens everywhere and not just inside a school building,” said Jennifer Defur, an ESOL teacher at East Ridge Elementary School. “We are excited to use these mobile learning labs to support underserved students, close learning gaps, and deepen relationships with our surrounding communities.”

The HCS Mobile Learning Labs will benefit hundreds of elementary students per semester by providing additional learning time outside of school and engaging parents in their child's education. They will meet students and families in their communities to help parents to learn how they can support learning at home while providing students additional learning opportunities with teachers outside of the traditional classroom.

The HCS Mobile Learning Labs are renovated mini school buses that have been outfitted with furniture and educational tools to create a mini-classroom on wheels. They can also transport materials that can be used to set up an interactive learning environment anywhere. Eventual plans include adding Wi-Fi hotspots and increasing visits to community sites such as parks, apartment complexes, or other neighborhood locations.

The HCS Mobile Learning Labs are the product of a partnership between the HCS Foundation, The Passage, Range Projects, Ally Architecture, and Sign-Rite, Inc.

There are three Mobile Learning Labs serving the five learning communities of HCS.

"The HCS Mobile Learning Labs mark continued momentum towards access to meaningful supports for all students, and progress forward in our goal of ensuring all students thrive," said Dr. Bryan Johnson, superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. “We are grateful for the support of our community partners and the commitment of Hamilton County Schools’ teachers to accelerate student learning inside and outside the classroom."