Mocs Face Tough SoCon Test At Finley Stadium This Saturday Against Highly Ranked Mercer

Chattanooga won in dominant fashion last week against a VMI team missing some key pieces due to injury. The offense was clicking with QB Preston Hutchinson, RB's Ailym Ford and Gino Appleberry who combined for 191 yards on the ground to go along with three touchdowns.

This week, the team faces one of their most difficult tasks of the season when the Mercer Bears make the trip to Finley Stadium (6-1, 4-0 SoCon). Kick-off is set for 1:30 pm.

This is a rare highly rated matchup between two teams ranked near or inside the Top 10 in the latest FCS polls (depending on which one you look at-FCS Coaches Poll, UTC No. 8-Mercer No. 11). The last time we saw two teams both ranked in terms of the Mocs it was a 41-36 setback as the No. 9 team in the country at No. 1 Sam Houston during the 2016 FCS Playoffs. In addition, it’ll be the highest ranked match-up at Finley Stadium since the No. 6 Mocs and No. 7 Jacksonville State Gamecocks played in a season opening showdown during the 2015 season.

Both teams feature a strong defensive unit to go along with a very capable passing attacks but there are strengths and weaknesses.

For UTC, they're giving up just 12.6 points per game (taking out the Illinois game) and the Bears are even better allowing a shade over 12 points per game (taking out the Auburn loss).

On defense for the Bears, watch out for LB Isaac Dowling who leads the team in tackles with 63 and is tied with four teammates for the team lead in interceptions with two. Speaking of interceptions, this defense has forced 15 INTs on the season as well as forcing four fumbles and recovering three of them. They're not a team who consistently gets home when rushing the passer with just 11 sacks on the season and DL Carson Griffin leads that group with 4.5 sacks.

Comparatively for Chattanooga's defense, they've struggled a bit in the secondary with some young players as they've recorded just four interceptions but have forced six fumbles and recovered five of them. Conversely, the Bears weakness on D is Chattanooga's strength as they rush the opposing passer very effectively with 21 sacks and Jay Person leads the way with 7.5 sacks.

Offensively for Mercer, they're led by their QB Fred Payton who has been one of the best in the country this season passing for 1,816 yards with a 67% completion percentage, 21 touchdown passes compared to just one interception. Their offensive line has done a great job keeping him clean which has led to his success this season as he's been sacked just five times.

With the dominant passing numbers you know the receivers have been feasting as well with two guys really standing out above the rest in Ty James (577 yards-7 TDs) and Devron Harper (40 catches for 507 yards-8 TDs). The running game is a bit by committee this season with Al Wooten II, Austin Douglas, and Brandon Marshall all contributing.

For Chattanooga, you know the names as mentioned above, QB Preston Hutchinson has been a stabilizing force at the position, Ailym Ford leads the way on the ground, and as far as pass-catchers go UTC has a bunch of young guys who contribute in Javin Whatley (259-2 TDs), Sam Phillips (253 yards), and Jamoi Mayes (237 yards-2 TDs).

PROMOTIONS

“White Out” with all fans encouraged to don as much white clothing as possible.

Academic Day celebrating continued success in the classroom honoring the lengthy list of 3.0 or better student-athletes.

Hall of Fame Weekend with six new members honored at the game. Read more about the group here with five different sports represented: cross country/track & field, men’s golf, softball, women’s tennis and wrestling.

COACHES

Chattanooga: Rusty Wright (Chattanooga ‘96) | UTC: 20-14 (4th) | Career: Same | vs. MU: 1-2

Mercer: Drew Cronic (Georgia ‘97) | MU: 18-10 (3rd) | Career: 65-16 (7th) | vs. UTC: 2-0

SERIES

Game: 33rd | Record: 20-11-1 | H: 16-4-1 | A: 4-7 | SoCon: 3-5 | Last 5: 1-4 | Streak: -2

LAST MEETING