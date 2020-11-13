New Foundation To Boost Educational Resources In Hamilton County Schools

Hamilton County Schools is excited to introduce its newly established nonprofit partner organization, the Hamilton County Schools Foundation, that will harness additional resources for public schools in Hamilton County. The added resources will bring exciting new learning opportunities for students and help propel Hamilton County Schools to the top as a leader in education in Tennessee.

"The Hamilton County community is a tremendous partner with our school district in preparing our children for success and played a key role in the district becoming the fastest improving in Tennessee," said Dr. Bryan Johnson, superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. "The Hamilton County Schools Foundation will provide a means for even more meaningful work as we come together to move our children and community forward toward a brighter future to become one of the best school districts in the state."

The Hamilton County Schools Foundation will secure added financial resources to support improvements for our children's education that go above and beyond the school district budget. The foundation's mission is to support educational opportunities and excellence for All students through the effective mobilization of resources, relationships, and innovation.

"Our schools and district have been recognized nationally for expanding opportunities for our students," said Jill Levine, chief of Innovation and Choice. "We are excited to be able to reach even more students with innovation as we raise funds to support this work."

A Board of Directors comprised of leaders from the community and representatives from the leadership team of Hamilton County Schools will lead the Hamilton County Schools Foundation. The organization will be an extension of the school district working to help reach goals for children and graduates outlined in the district's strategic plan Future Ready 2023.

"The district has experienced a tremendous amount of progress over the last three years," said Keith Fogleman, chair of the Hamilton County Schools Foundation Board of Directors. "The district approved the strategic plan, and students and teachers led HCS to become a level 5 district for academic improvement. The school system also had a 'best in class response' to the COVID-19 pandemic and many more accomplishments. Our next step is to ensure all of our HCS students have access to learning opportunities that allow them to achieve excellence and prepare for a successful future."

The foundation's priorities this year align with the district's strategic plan and include future-ready STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) and Innovation programs. The foundation will accelerate student achievement with early literacy support, mobile learning labs, and recognition for great teachers and leaders across Hamilton County Schools. The HCS Foundation will also support broader, community partnership initiatives such as HCS EdConnect powered by EPB and Virtual Learning Centers in the community.

The HCS Foundation is currently seeking Founding Donors to establish the organization's fund. Our goal is to raise $250,000 for our schools by the end of 2020. We are thrilled to announce that we have already raised over $150,000 for Hamilton County Schools through the generous support of these Founding Donors:

Leader in Education – (Gift of $10,000 or higher)

Amazon

Dr. Dane and Sheila Boyington, Thinking Media

Bridge Public Affairs

Kelly Subaru

Pinnacle Financial Partners

SunTrust now Truist Bank

Tennessee Valley Authority

UNUM

Urban Story Ventures

Valedictorian – (Gift of $5,000 or higher)

Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga

First Horizon

The Honors Course

The Johnson Group

Neuhoff Taylor Architects PC

If you would like to become a Founding Donor, make a donation of $5 or more at www.hcde.org/community/hcsfoundation. Every gift helps us get closer to our goal of opportunity and excellence for all children!

We believe that EVERY child deserves amazing opportunities to learn and prepare for the future. With community support, we can increase our public schools' resources over the long term by developing a robust public-private partnership to provide our children with incredible opportunities and our community with the highest quality public schools. Together, we will achieve our goal of excellence and opportunity for ALL!

